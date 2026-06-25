OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,415 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $28,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.11. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Article Title

The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Article Title

McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Article Title

McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Article Title

Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighting McDonald’s around the 52-week low and discussing buy/sell/hold views reflect valuation debate rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article Title

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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