OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,504 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 35,047.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,024,444,000 after buying an additional 2,906,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after acquiring an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SYK opened at $313.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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