OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.84. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.33 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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