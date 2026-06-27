OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 241,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 378,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.0%

RSI opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,335.04. The trade was a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,111,241 shares of company stock worth $78,182,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

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