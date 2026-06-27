OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,742 Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $336.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.50. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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