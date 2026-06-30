OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 239,773 Coursera, Inc. $COUR

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 239,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $105,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,665 shares of the company's stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 105,277 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Coursera by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 426,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 107,920 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coursera from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,683,789.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 419,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,668.16. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,139 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $50,447.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 255,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,755.68. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,180. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Coursera Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.17 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 55.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Free Report).

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