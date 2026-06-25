OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 256,653 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $35,770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here