OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 44,327 Trimble Inc. $TRMB

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trimble by 11.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Stock Up 0.9%

TRMB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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