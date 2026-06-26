OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 51,175 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,844,000 after acquiring an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $173,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $162.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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