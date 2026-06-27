OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 639,900 Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 639,900 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $60,322.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 39,870 shares of company stock worth $302,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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