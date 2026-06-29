OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in AECOM $ACM

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,717 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in AECOM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $71.01 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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