OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COF opened at $200.37 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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