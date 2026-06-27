OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Chewy $CHWY

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,920,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,367,000 after buying an additional 1,017,214 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Chewy by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,022,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,249 shares of the company's stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company's stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 60.02%. Chewy's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 874,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,375,961.60. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Further Reading

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