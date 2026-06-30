OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 672.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $295.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.46 and a 52 week high of $296.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $273.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 30.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.59 dividend. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $293.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $292.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,003.30. The trade was a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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