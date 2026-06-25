OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,117 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $21,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,319,789,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 4.9%

TMO stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.87 and a 200 day moving average of $520.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.08 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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