OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,257 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $15,767,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tutor Perini by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.5%

TPC opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

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