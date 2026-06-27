OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 84.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $249,964.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $49.15 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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