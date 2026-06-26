OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 35,914 The Allstate Corporation $ALL

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,914 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,297,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,571,600,000 after purchasing an additional 438,034 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,452,993 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,042,321,000 after buying an additional 1,131,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $654,652,000 after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $562,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $237.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is 9.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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