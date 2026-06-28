OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 40,295 Edison International $EIX

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,295 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2,970.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE EIX opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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