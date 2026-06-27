OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 871,694 Walmart Inc. $WMT

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871,694 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $108,334,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of OP Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the retailer's stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 113,114 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 210.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 63.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,312,905 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $163,168,000 after purchasing an additional 511,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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