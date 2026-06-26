OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $10.83 Million in CME Group Inc. $CME

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,241,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $636,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $559,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.40 and a twelve month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut CME Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $302.24.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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