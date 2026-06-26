OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $10.83 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here