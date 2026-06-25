OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $11.38 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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