OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $28.38 Million in McKesson Corporation $MCK

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 165.2% in the first quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,617 shares of the company's stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total value of $6,559,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,919.66. This trade represents a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $768.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.13. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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