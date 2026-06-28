OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.08 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after acquiring an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $533,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,772 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.5%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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