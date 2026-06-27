OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.61 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 227,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after buying an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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