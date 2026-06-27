OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.75 Million in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,571 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,223,795,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $753,482,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $487,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 270,973 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE TPR opened at $146.24 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $161.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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