OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.93 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $3,776,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the company's stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $348.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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