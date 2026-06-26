OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.33 Million in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 444,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.42% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,268 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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