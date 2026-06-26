OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $7.25 Million in General Motors Company $GM

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,276 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,072,695,000 after purchasing an additional 494,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here