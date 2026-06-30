OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.3%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Gavin Hattersley purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.98 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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