OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after buying an additional 4,477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $572,782,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,353,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,634,000 after acquiring an additional 193,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $371,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report).

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