OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $13.01 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $463.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $482.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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