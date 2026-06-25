OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $15.80 Million Investment in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,461 shares of the food distribution company's stock, valued at approximately $15,801,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 440.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Performance Food Group's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 1,750 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,519,305. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $641,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,300. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $2,741,865. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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