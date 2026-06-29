OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $85.09.

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More AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,145,809 shares of company stock worth $280,645,292 in the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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