OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $24.29 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,617 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $24,294,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,950.12 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.57 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,854.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,445.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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