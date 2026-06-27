OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,705 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,002,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 580.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,845 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $84,699,000 after buying an additional 557,819 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $412,081,000 after buying an additional 509,019 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 779,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $127,216,000 after buying an additional 489,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780,423 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $290,405,000 after buying an additional 383,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,294,187.90. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,566.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,802,127.24. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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