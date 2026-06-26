OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Cigna Group $CI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,193 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $281.92 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average of $278.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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