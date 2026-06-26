OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,197,000 after buying an additional 3,717,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company's stock worth $567,622,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 640,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,612,000 after acquiring an additional 799,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Further Reading

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