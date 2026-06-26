OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,066 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 81,047 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.96.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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