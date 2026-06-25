OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Key Headlines Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $388.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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