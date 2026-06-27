OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Athena Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Athena Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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