OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,622 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of TD SYNNEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,304.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total transaction of $611,008.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,071.10. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,282 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $277.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.71 and a 52-week high of $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

TD SYNNEX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD SYNNEX reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $4.85, easily topping estimates, while revenue rose 31% year over year to about $19.6 billion, showing strong demand across its distribution and solutions business. TD SYNNEX Reports Record Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

TD SYNNEX reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $4.85, easily topping estimates, while revenue rose 31% year over year to about $19.6 billion, showing strong demand across its distribution and solutions business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q3 2026 guidance also came in above Wall Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.75 and revenue guidance of $18.2 billion to $19.0 billion, signaling management sees momentum continuing. TD SYNNEX Reports Record Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

The company’s Q3 2026 guidance also came in above Wall Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.75 and revenue guidance of $18.2 billion to $19.0 billion, signaling management sees momentum continuing. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage focused on the earnings release, transcript, and presentation, with analysts highlighting the scale of the revenue and EPS beat; this reinforces the earnings-driven move but adds little new beyond the company’s reported results. TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Recent coverage focused on the earnings release, transcript, and presentation, with analysts highlighting the scale of the revenue and EPS beat; this reinforces the earnings-driven move but adds little new beyond the company’s reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors may also be watching insider selling and mixed institutional positioning, but these factors appear secondary today compared with the earnings surprise and upbeat outlook. SYNNEX ($SNX) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $271.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $166.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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