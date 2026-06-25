OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,032 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $17,841,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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