OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 2.9%

IOT stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.36, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $691,768.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 929,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,897,659.25. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $86,003.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,515 shares of company stock valued at $147,188,554 over the last three months. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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