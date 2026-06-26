OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Chemed Corporation $CHE

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company's stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company's stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $501.50.

View Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $453.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $562.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed's payout ratio is 13.08%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here