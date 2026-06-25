OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,855 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $24,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 233.82, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $235.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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