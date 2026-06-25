OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 104,722 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,722 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $25,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average of $250.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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