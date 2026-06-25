OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 140,224 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $29,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $372.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore raised their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here