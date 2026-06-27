OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,262 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,262 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $150.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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